DUBAI Jan 26 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed paying a cash dividend of 13.5 percent plus 7.5 percent bonus shares for 2016.

For 2015, the bank proposed a dividend of 15 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares.

Earlier this month the bank posted a 19.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 10.75 million rials ($27.92 million), according to Reuters calculations.

