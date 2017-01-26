DUBAI Jan 26 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on
Thursday its board had proposed paying a cash dividend of 13.5
percent plus 7.5 percent bonus shares for 2016.
For 2015, the bank proposed a dividend of 15 percent cash
and 10 percent bonus shares.
Earlier this month the bank posted a 19.6 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit to 10.75 million rials ($27.92
million), according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
