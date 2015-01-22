* Tier 1 bond preferred method for capital boost - statement
* Non-voting shares, convertible, rights issue also options
* Latest Gulf bank to eye extra capital to sustain growth
(Adds details, context, background)
DUBAI, Jan 22 Bank Dhofar, Oman's
third-largest lender by assets, plans to raise its capital by up
to $300 million at the earliest opportunity, with a Tier 1
capital-boosting bond its preferred method, the bank said in a
statement on Thursday.
It is the latest Gulf lender to consider capital instruments
as a way to sustain strong growth, diversify sources of funding
and prepare for new banking rules known as Basel III.
Should Bank Dhofar pursue a Tier 1, or core, capital-raising
bond, it would be the first such issue by an Omani bank.
The format still needs the approval of the sultanate's
central bank, meaning any issuance was likely to take more time
to arrange than other options it was considering to raise its
capital, Bank Dhofar said.
Those options included issuing non-voting or preference
shares, convertible bonds, or a rights issue, the latter two
amounting to around 100 million rials ($259.8 million), it said.
Its plans are subject to approval by shareholders, the
central bank and other regulatory approvals, it said.
Bank Dhofar had a total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of
12.93 percent at the end of September, down from 13.17 percent
at the same point of 2013, according to its third-quarter
financial statement. In comparison, Bank Muscat,
Oman's largest bank, had a CAR of 15.6 percent, while National
Bank of Oman, the country's second largest bank by assets, had a
CAR of 13.8 percent at the end of September.
In September, Bank Dhofar raised $75 million in debt to
bolster its Tier 2, or supplementary, capital.
Unlike European peers that have been dogged by capital
concerns in recent years, Gulf banks have increasingly turned to
capital-enhancing bonds for positive reasons, seeking to build
on existing growth and diversify their sources of capital.
Other Gulf banks to explore capital-boosting bonds include
Dubai Islamic Bank, which earlier this month completed a $1
billion perpetual Tier 1 sukuk at 6.75 percent.
Qatar Islamic Bank and Doha Bank
announced plans in recent days for issuance of sukuk and bond
respectively.
Bank Dhofar, which remains in merger talks with its smaller
rival Bank Sohar, posted a 9.2 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to 10.2 million rials in the three
months to Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Jane
Merriman)