DUBAI, April 24 Oman's Bank Dhofar, in
talks with Bank Sohar on a possible merger, said on
Sunday that it communicated the terms for a deal to its smaller
rival after completing due diligence.
Bank Dhofar, the sultanate's second-largest lender by
assets, said the financial and legal due diligence concluded on
April 23, it said in a bourse statement.
The terms of the merger were not disclosed.
Bank Sohar, Oman's fifth-largest lender, is considering the
terms offered which may be subject to further discussion and
negotiation, the statement said.
The merger would create the country's second-largest bank
with a market capitalisation of $1.81 billion and assets of
$13.69 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold)