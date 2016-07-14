DUBAI, July 14 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The lender made a profit of 12.61 million rials ($32.8 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 10.85 million rials in the same period last year.

Bank Dhofar didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.

An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 12.46 million rials.

It made a net profit of 26.2 million rials in the first six months of 2016, down from 22.6 million rials in the same period last year, the filing said.

The bank has been in talks with Bank Sohar over a potential merger since 2013. In June, the two lenders said they agreed the deal would be structured as every one share of Bank Dhofar exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar.

