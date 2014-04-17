DUBAI, April 17 Bank Dhofar, currently
in talks to merge with smaller rival Bank Sohar, beat
analysts' expectations despite a 68.5 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit as a one-off gain from last year wasn't
repeated.
Oman's second-largest bank by market value made a profit of
10.22 million rials ($26.6 million) in the opening three months
of 2014 compared to 32.44 million rials in the prior-year
period, a bourse statement said on Thursday.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had predicted on average a
quarterly profit of 8.92 million rials.
The first-quarter profit in 2013 was augmented by Oman's
Primary Court returning 26.1 million rials to Bank Dhofar after
the appeals court overturned a judgement relating to a 2011 case
over the ownership of 1.93 million Bank Dhofar shares.
Excluding the legal case recovery, Bank Dhofar said its net
profit for the first quarter rose 8.2 percent year-on-year.
Net loans and advances grew 17.4 percent to 2.01 billion
rials from 1.71 billion rials at the same point in 2013.
Deposits were also up over the same period, rising 21.8 percent
year-on-year to 2.18 billion rials.
Last July, Bank Dhofar said it had approached Bank Sohar
with a view to merging the two entities, with the latter saying
it would consider the move. The new entity would have total
assets worth 4.49 billion rials, based on fourth-quarter
financial statements.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)
