BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
DUBAI, July 13 Bank Dhofar, currently in talks to merge with smaller rival Bank Sohar, met analysts' expectations as it posted a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Oman's second-largest bank by market value made a profit of 10.28 million rials ($26.7 million) in the three-month period to June 30 compared to 8.36 million rials in the same timeframe last year, according to Reuters calculations.
An average of three analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a quarterly profit of 10.11 million rials.
Bank Dhofar didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements.
Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 20.5 million rials, well down on the 40.8 million rials recorded for the corresponding period of last year, a statement to the Omani bourse said, as the bank didn't repeat a one-off gain booked in 2013 from a court case victory.
Net loans and advances grew 20.8 percent year-on-year to 2.18 billion rials, with deposits also up over the same timeframe, rising 26.1 percent to 2.19 billion rials.
It is a year since Bank Dhofar said it had approached Bank Sohar with a view to merging the two entities and creating Oman's second-largest bank.
Last month, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio to Bank Sohar for the tie-up, although completing a due diligence exercise and obtaining necessary approvals still needed to happen.
The new entity would have total assets worth 4.78 billion rials, based on first-quarter financial statements. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to changes in the Republican plan for Obamacare, conservative lawmakers said, as he stepped up his fight to win support for the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives next week.
MILAN, March 17 Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had informed authorities that it intends to request state aid to fill a capital gap.