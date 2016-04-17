Mexican peso's win streak splits fund managers, strategists
NEW YORK, April 7 Foreign exchange strategists expect the Mexican peso to retreat over the next six months, but many fund managers remain bullish, saying the currency is undervalued.
DUBAI, April 17 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 15.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The lender made a profit of 13.56 million rials ($35.26 million) in the three months to March 31, versus 11.78 million rials in the same period of last year, the company said in a bourse statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 13.8 million rials and 12.2 million rials.
Bank Dhofar said net loans and advances rose 17.4 percent year-on-year to 2.81 billion rials as of March 31. Deposits over the same period increased 6.2 percent to 2.81 billion rials. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.