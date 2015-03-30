DUBAI, March 30 The board of Bank Dhofar
, Oman's second largest lender by assets, has approved
a rights issue worth 45 million rials ($116.9 million), subject
to regulatory assent, it said on Monday.
The rights issue would be in addition to the planned Tier 1
bond of $300 million, which shareholders have already approved,
it said in a bourse statement.
Further details about the rights issue would be published in
due course, the statement added.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)