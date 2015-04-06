DUBAI, April 6 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets, has set the share price and the subscription ratio for its upcoming 45 million rial ($116.9 million) rights issue, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

The issue is priced at 0.275 rials a share, the bourse filing said, with shareholders eligible to subscribe to 105 new shares for every 1000 held.

No date was given for the commencement of the rights issue, which is still subject to regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Oman and the Capital Market Authority.

The lender received shareholder approval for the offering on March 30, which is in addition to the planned capital-boosting bond of $300 million which shareholders have already approved. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)