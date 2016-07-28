DUBAI, July 28 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on
Thursday its board of directors had approved a rights issue to
raise up to 40 million rials ($103.9 million).
Shares will be priced at 0.2 rial each, it said. That's
below the 0.237 rial price at which the stock closed on
Wednesday. Further details of the issue will be announced after
the bank obtains regulatory approvals, it said.
Bank Dhofar, which earlier this month posted a 16.2 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit, has been in talks with Bank
Sohar over a potential merger since 2013. In June, the
two lenders said they agreed the deal would be structured as one
share of Bank Dhofar exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)