By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, July 12
NEW YORK, July 12 It's the sector where it could
pay to go small.
On the eve bank earnings reports, a combination of missteps
and continued questions about profitability in the face of
stricter government regulation have led to more volatility in
the shares of several big banks, even compared with the broader
stock market.
Meanwhile, some smaller regional banks are showing signs of
stronger revenue growth versus their larger competitors,
analysts say.
Of course, it's a volatile time to invest in financials at
all. Over the first three months of the year, financial
companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose about 21
percent, driven by larger companies like Bank of America
, which jumped about 72 percent over the first quarter.
But financial shares slid 7.3 percent between April and June
on renewed fears about Europe's financial health and a slowdown
in the U.S. economy. Added to the macro concerns was a startling
May 10 admission by JPMorgan Chase that it would lose at
least $2 billion from a trade placed by a London staff member.
Shares of JPMorgan fell 15 percent between May 10 and
Wednesday's close.
Regional banks, by comparison, did not lose as much ground
in the second quarter. The S&P Regional Banks index
fell 3.8 percent over that time.
Here are suggestions on how to play financial stocks going
into the next round of earnings results, which is expected to
begin Friday with announcements from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo
.
LOOK FOR THE SECOND TIER
Banks a tier below national banks like Bank of America offer
better value propositions, said Charlie Smith, manager of the
$39 million Fort Pitt Capital Total Return fund.
"It's a tough, tough revenue environment for banks. Whenever
they . .. t ake some risks in terms of trading, we've seen with
JPMorgan how that can turn against them," he said. "These
companies are deleveraging at the same time that revenues are
falling faster than expenses, and that's a dangerous mix."
Smith eschews large banks in favor of companies like PNC
Financial, which has seen some improvement in lending
revenues and does not have much exposure to Europe or an
aggressive trading arm, he said.
He also likes Bank of New York Mellon, which has been
able to cut costs more than its competitors by transferring
back-office workers from New York to Pittsburgh, where it can
pay lower salaries.
Shares of PNC are up 6.5 percent for the year through
Wednesday's close. They trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of
11 and offer a dividend yield of 2.6 percent. Shares of Bank of
New York Mellon, meanwhile, are up 7 percent for the year
through Wednesday, and trade at a P/E of 10.5 They offer a
dividend yield of 2.4 percent.
Marty Mosby, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities, also likes
the prospects for regional banks, with buy ratings for PNC
Financial, Capital One, First Horizon, and
Regions Financial.
Mosby expects both Regions Financial and First Horizon to
miss earnings expectations this quarter but still rates them
each a buy because he expects profits to improve this year
because of the repayment of TARP funds and elimination of
expenses related to toxic mortgages.
Investors who want to take a longer-term bet on the regional
banks sector could opt for a fund like the $1.2 billion SPDR S&P
Regional Banking ETF, which charges 35 cents per $100
invested and offers a dividend yield of 1.7 percent. It holds 75
regional banking shares in an equal-weighting methodology.
Timothy Strauts, a fund analyst at Morningstar, noted that
regional banks have been trading more on their fundamentals than
banks that fall under the "too big to fail" umbrella because
they have less exposure to Europe.
"For an investor with a five-year time horizon, bank stocks
offer a great value at current prices," he noted.
OPTIONS TRADES
The uncertainty over the size of JPMorgan's trading loss is
leading investors in the options market to bet that the
company's shares will rise or fall by more than 4 percent after
it announces its results on Friday. [ID: nL2E8IBALR ]
Yet TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan
said that the market is signaling a growing belief that JPMorgan
will beat earnings expectations. As a result, investors who are
long in the stock may opt to buy puts as a protection against
the trading loss being greater than its expected range of
between $4 billion and $6 billion.
"We all know that really bad news is coming out as a result
of the Whale trade, but it is still the belief that Jamie Dimon
has as much respect as anyone on the Street, and people are
willing to take a bet on that," he said.
A sizable call spread was also initiated on Wednesday in the
September expiration and appears to be the work of a strategist
positioning for JPMorgan shares to stage a recovery rally during
the next couple of months, said Interactive Brokers Group
options analyst Caitlin Duffy.
It appears the options trader purchased 5,000 calls at the
September $36 strike for a premium of $1.37 each and sold the
same number of calls at the September $40 strike at 36 cents
apiece, she said. The spread cost a net premium of $1.01 per
contract and positions the trader to make money should the
shares rally to $37.01 by September expiration.
Maximum possible profits available on the spread amount to
$2.99 per contract and require a 15.5 percent move to the upside
in the stock price, she said.
"Shares in JPMorgan last traded above $40 in May before
reports of billions of dollars in trading losses took the stock
down to its lowest since December 2011," Duffy said.
