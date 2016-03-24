HONG KONG, March 24 Proxy advisory firm Glass
Lewis has recommended investors in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA)
reject many of the same proposals opposed by activist
investor Elliott Management Corp in a dispute with management of
the family-run Hong Kong lender.
New York-based Elliott, the $27 billion hedge fund, last
year questioned BEA's move to issue new shares to Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and last month urged
an outright sale of BEA to boost returns to shareholders.
In a report published on March 21, Glass Lewis said it is
"inclined to recommend unaffiliated investors reject many of the
same resolutions to which Elliott is also clearly opposed.
However, we would emphasize in direct terms that our
recommendation is not an endorsement of (Elliott's) auction/sale
strategy."
BEA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment on the Glass Lewis recommendations.
Glass Lewis said investors should vote at an annual general
meeting against a resolution to allow the board to issue new BEA
shares under a general mandate because there is no maximum
discount rate set on the issuance, which could potentially hurt
existing shareholders.
The proxy adviser also said investors should reject four
directors coming up for re-election because, among other things,
they lack independence and serve on too many boards. It also
recommended investors vote against the appointment of KPMG as
BEA's auditor because the accounting firm has earned more in
fees for non-audit work than for audit work.
BEA has set an annual general meeting for April 8.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto)