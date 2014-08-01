BRIEF-Lippo China updates on delisting of Auric Pacific Group Ltd from SGX-ST
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
HONG KONG Aug 1 The first of Hong Kong's banks kicked off earnings on Friday with Bank of East Asia Ltd posting a slight rise in quarterly profit as investors focused on the sector's strengthening ties with China and the risks that could pose.
Bank of East Asia reported a 6 percent gain in first-half net profit, and said it expected its business operating environment to remain uncertain in the second half.
Net profit rose to HK$3.58 billion ($461.95 million) from HK$3.38 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.