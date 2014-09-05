TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp said on Friday it has agreed to raise its stake in Hong
Kong's Bank of East Asia Ltd to 17.5 percent from the
current 9.6 percent in a deal worth $950 million.
In a statement, Japan's third-largest lender by assets said
it will buy shares in a private placement by Bank of East Asia.
The terms of the deal are yet to be determined as the
transaction is pending approval by regulators, the bank said.
Based on Friday's share price, the deal is worth about 100
billion yen ($950 million).
SMBC said the deal is designed to boost the alliance with
Bank of East Asia and take advantage of its vast network in
mainland China.
SMBC is core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc.
($1 = 105.23 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Matt Driskill)