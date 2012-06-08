WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. state and federal
regulators shut four small banks in the South and Midwest on
Friday, bringing the total number of closures this year to 28.
State Regulators closed Waccamaw Bank of Whiteville, North
Carolina. The bank's $472.7 million in deposits will be assumed
by First Community Bank of Bluefield, Virginia, which will take
over the North Carolina bank's 16 branches. First Community has
agreed to purchase most of the failed bank's $533.1 million in
total assets.
Federal Regulators closed the Carolina Federal Savings Bank
of Charleston, South Carolina. That bank's two branches will
open on Monday as part of Bank of North Carolina (BNC). BNC has
agreed to assume all of the failed bank's deposits, which total
roughly $53.1 million and some of its $54.4 million in assets.
State regulators shut down First Capital Bank of Kingfisher,
Oklahoma. That bank's $44.8 million in deposits and a portion of
its $46.1 million in total assets will be assumed by F & M Bank,
of Edmond, Oklahoma.
State regulators also closed Farmers and Traders State Bank
of Shabbona, Illinois. That bank's two branches will reopen as
part of First State Bank, which has agreed to take on the failed
bank's $42.3 million in total deposits and purchase essentially
all its $43.1 million in total assets.
The pace of bank failures has slowed from the highs of the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
In 2010, 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets
failed, while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets
were closed in 2011.
The pace of failures is expected to slow significantly again
this year.
Earlier this year, FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg
said his agency expects a total of 50 to 60 banks to be closed
this year. [ID: nL2E8FHFSY]
Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion
in assets, have made up the majority of closures the past few
years.
Many of these community banks have been hit hard due to
their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by Andre Grenon)