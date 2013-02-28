WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. regulators on Thursday
filed paperwork in settlements with more than a dozen banks to
end case-by-case reviews of past foreclosures, and said
borrowers eligible to receive payments under the deal will be
contacted by the end of March.
Thirteen banks, including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
, agreed in January to pay a total of $9.3 billion to end
reviews mandated by the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the Federal Reserve.
About $3.6 billion of the funds will be in cash payments to
foreclosed borrowers, and the rest will be in the form of
assistance to struggling borrowers, including loan modifications
and forgiveness.