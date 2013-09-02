LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - European banks are taking advantage
of a strong market on Monday, with six issuers entering primary,
seeking to sell a combination of senior unsecured and secured
bonds.
Conditions appeared optimal for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
(PBB), KBC Bank, Banco Popular Espanol (BPE), ABN AMRO and BNP
Paribas. Stocks were up - boosted by positive factory data out
of China and Europe - and the iTraxx Senior Financials index was
nearly 6bp tighter at 142bp.
But despite this backdrop, red flags are appearing, as PBB
and ABN AMRO have yet to update the market on their order book
progress, while the first covered bond from a Spanish bank, BPE,
in three months is only slightly oversubscribed.
KBC has been the one notable exception and has attracted
more than EUR1.2bn for a EUR750m for its five-year senior
trade.
"Certain deals have got off to a relatively slow start, but
I think that's normal for a Monday and after there was so much
concern surrounding the situation in Syria," said a syndicate
banker.
"There are really only three days of issuing time this
week, as I don't think any European bank would want to have
books open when the central bankers meet on Thursday or
employment figures are released in the US."
Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH is expected to sell a
10-year covered bond during Tuesday's business via Barclays,
Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Nomura.
Elsewhere, borrowers are expected to continue to be
opportunistic in their approach to the market.
"We expect that the primary market activity will pick up
over the coming weeks; however a new issuance frenzy as we have
seen in previous years seems quite unlikely," said analysts at
RBS.
In the bank capital arena, Credit Agricole is likely to take
centre stage as it kicks off its roadshow today for a 144A/Reg S
Tier 2 CoCo, with itself as global coordinator and Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UBS as joint leads.
The French bank is believed to be looking at a high trigger
structure with a permanent write-down feature. Some think it
will have a call in the fifth year, given that it will be
appealing as much to European and Asian investors as the US
buyer base.
Comparables will include Societe Generale's USD1.25bn Reg S
only 'non-common' or 'additional' Tier 1 CoCo that priced last
week with an 8.25% coupon.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Philip Wright and
Alex Chambers)