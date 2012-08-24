LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Collateral constraints are forcing European banks to sell smaller covered bond deals or bypass such deals completely, just when banks appear to need that market most.

Last week, UniCredit issued a EUR750m covered bond, when at least a EUR1bn trade had been expected. Philip Waldstein, UniCredit's head of group funding and portfolio, told IFR that a lack of available collateral limited the size of the deal .

"EUR750m was the maximum capacity  we could do as we had an increase in over-collateralisation and we need to transfer more collateral into the cover pool," he said.

Earlier this week Societe Generale opted for unsecured funding instead of a covered bond, and the bank is believed to be sorting out its collateral ahead of a possible covered bond at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, market sources say Santander tapped the senior unsecured market on Tuesday due to a lack of available collateral for covered bonds.

"Santander has reached its 25% eligible mortgage collateral minimum, which rules out the possibility of a covered bond unless it grows its mortgage business," said Maureen Schuller, senior credit strategist at ING.

Other Spanish banks like BBVA are dangerously close to their limit, and bankers say collateral problems have spread to other European jurisdictions.

"There is a general shortage of collateral in the market, which is causing problems for certain issuers," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

"While this is not news, it is certainly encouraging banks to access the senior market whenever they can."

But the eurozone sovereign crisis has made access to senior trickier for second- and third-tier names, leaving covered bonds as the source for public funding.

According to Thomson Reuters data, European banks sold USD220bn worth of covered bonds in 2006, a third of the USD620bn of what was sold in the senior space. In 2011, USD238bn of covered bonds were sold, compared to USD305bn of senior.

The cost of funding has proven to be uneconomical for banks during bull markets, and is prohibitive in times of volatility.

In Santander's case, the spread difference between senior and covered stands at around 7 5bp -- and was as wide as 170bp at the end of July.

UNDER PRESSURE

The collateral problem has become more acute as European banks have pledged large amounts of collateral to the ECB in exchange for liquidity.

The reliance on the ECB repo market is most evident in peripheral countries such as Spain and Italy, where issuers like UniCredit have established programmes to allow them to access ECB cash.

Spanish banks are estimated to have done around EUR77bn of retained issuance, typically placed with the central bank, and have only sold a few deals publicly.

Banks have to maintain high levels of over-collateralisation to keep their covered bond ratings, which has had an impact in weaker jurisdictions as well as the core.

Meanwhile European bank ratings are on a downward trajectory. UniCredit had its debt and deposit rating lowered two notches -- and may face further downgrades. Santander was cut from A3 to Baa2 in June, and Societe Generale from A1 to A2.

"All of the rating agencies have increased their OC requirements," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.

"Banks that are faced with a senior ratings downgrade can typically either accept a lower rating or, if not at the rating cap already, shore up additional OC to meet the agencies requirements."

As well as tying up much of their collateral, banks are also not generating as much business to replenish their mortgage pools. Mortgage lending has declined amid tighter lending standards due to debt troubles and stricter capital rules.

In Spain, mortgage lending suffered its largest fall in over six years in February, according to Moody's. Meanwhile, the ECB quarterly lending survey published at the end of July showed that demand for mortgages had slumped by 21%, after an even more dire first quarter saw demand down by 43%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand & Marc Carnegie)