* Dutch bank draws EUR1.3bn of orders for historic bond
* Higher ratings and reduced collateral costs spark issuer
interest
* RMBS flavour fails to spoil investor appetite
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - At least eight banks are scrambling to
replicate the covered bond pass-through structure sold by NIBC
earlier this week as they seek lower funding costs through a
less collateral intensive format.
The EUR500m five-year bond, rated triple A by S&P and Fitch,
attracted orders of EUR1.3bn and priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp -
half the spread of a shorter dated recent Dutch RMBS issue, and
a tighter level than where NIBC would issue a vanilla covered
bond.
In the wake of the deal, bankers say that a mixture of core
and peripheral European lenders as well as non-European banks
are looking at creating their own pass-through programmes.
"From a structural perspective this deal represents the most
important step forward for the covered bond market since the
introduction of soft bullets," said Christoph Anhamm, head of
covered bond origination at RBS.
"The structure allows issuers to reduce the level of
overcollateral, offers higher ratings and higher rating
stability, which brings down the total cost of funding
substantially."
NIBC's covered bond uses something of a hybrid structure -
borrowing techniques from RMBS, but utilising the legal
framework from the covered bond world.
By using pass-through structures, lower rated issuers like
NIBC don't have to use as much collateral as they would in a
traditional covered bond, and are still able to achieve a Triple
A rating. NIBC's vanilla covered bonds, by contrast, only have a
single A+ rating from Fitch.
This will come as welcome news to the covered market that
has been losing its reputation for hosting triple A rated bonds
since the crisis.
Moody's, S&P and Fitch have cut the proportion of bonds they
rate triple A from an average of over 90% in June 2010 to less
than 60% today, according to data from Deutsche Bank.
As well as being less collateral intensive, the structure
delinks the rating of the covered bond from the issuer itself,
by maturity-matching the cover pool assets with the ultimate
legal final maturity of the bonds - in NIBC's case, December
2046.
This means that if NIBC Bank defaults between now and the
five-year point, there will be enough assets to pay back the
bonds, but not until 2046 - an obvious downside for some
investors who would rather not wait that long.
This is unlike traditional covered bonds, where additional
overcollateralisation (additional assets) ensures bullet
maturities are paid out in full and on time.
STRONG SUPPORT
High ratings were a definite pull for some 80 investors that
welcomed NIBC's deal with open arms, and the 5bp secondary
performance shows it is still finding support.
This kind of positive response is a major achievement in the
covered bond world, where investors and issuers alike are often
reluctant to see the covered brand tainted in any way.
Covered bonds have benefited from regulatory favour, with
the ECB allocating EUR100bn to buy paper outright and setting
haircut margins at favourable levels against comparably rated
securitisations.
They also provided a funding lifeline at the height of the
crisis, so any dilution of safety elements tends to send
investors running for the hills.
"This is a great development for the covered bond market,"
said Olaf Pimper, a portfolio manager in Commerzbank's treasury.
"The only negative we see is that you risk being paid very
late, and you have to be aware of the bank's senior unsecured
rating."
NIBC's senior unsecured rating is on the cusp of junk at
Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, which raised alarm bells for certain investors
that are more cautious about Dutch banks following the bail-in
of SNS Reaal in February.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
And although some investors say they need to see further
issuance before they take part in these kinds of structures,
NIBC met its pricing and size objectives comfortably.
"We're very pleased with the results of this transaction
that attracted a lot of demand from a wide range of investors,"
said Sjoerd Wegener Sleeswijk, director of structuring at NIBC.
"The success of the deal has already caught the attention of
a number of banks in Europe and beyond that are looking to save
on collateral costs and achieve higher ratings."
NIBC is already eyeing further issuance in the format, and
many argue that if the covered bond product was being designed
today, issuers faced with the option of soft or hard bullets or
pass-through would probably choose the latter structure.
"We aim to be a regular issuer with this new programme,
offering at least one benchmark a year, perhaps more. In
addition, we will also look into private placement opportunities
in due course," said Toine Teulings, associate director of
Treasury at NIBC.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)