LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - An estimated capital shortfall of EUR62bn in the Spanish banking sector and the country's dwindling mortgage lending business are likely to keep Spanish banks locked out of the covered bond sector - the last remaining public bond market they have access to.

Moody's issued a strong warning this week that the increase of Cedulas issuance accompanied by a drastic decline in mortgage lending would impact overcollateralisation levels, which would have a negative effect on existing covered bond holders.

In the past year, the majority of Spanish banks have become reliant on covered bonds as their only source of public funding, as the eurozone sovereign crisis has effectively shut all but the best out of the senior market.

Spain's banks year-to-date have issued around EUR52bn of covered bonds, equalling the annual issuance volume for many of the past years, Moody's said, while mortgage lending suffered its largest fall in over six years in February.

While the run rate appears steady, of the Cedulas issued, most have been pledged as collateral for funding at the ECB, with a mere EUR7bn sold to investors.

"We estimate that banks retain 25%-30% of all Spanish covered bonds outstanding (in total around EUR400 billion)," Moody's said.

Spanish banks issued more than EUR16bn of covered bonds in the 10 days ending June 13 for ECB collateral purposes.

LESS PROTECTION

"This issuance surge diminishes the overcollateralisation enjoyed by covered bondholders, a credit negative. The decline in Spanish mortgage lending will further reduce the overcollateralisation," it said.

Moody's estimate that over the next 18 months there will be an average 30% decline in overcollateralisation.

On Thursday Barclays analysts noted that the issuance reduces overcollateralisation to the legal minimum of 25% and increases asset encumbrance.

"All this is bad news for existing Cedulas holders," they said.

The fact that Spanish banks' mortgage lending business has declined means that there are fewer mortgages to replenish cover pools to protect bondholders in the event of a bank insolvency.

Spanish banks were largely trading through government bonds which Barclays' analysts said reflects the resilience of the investor base. However, they expect this to change.

"High spread volatility in Spanish government bond markets, combined with negative rating actions on the sovereign, the senior rating of Spanish banks and, more recently, covered bonds, have started to affect Spanish covered bonds," Barclays said.

On Monday, Fitch increased the discontinuity factor, which expresses the likelihood of an interruption to payments to covered bond holders, for all Spanish mortgage covered bonds from an average of 42% to 70%.

It also downgraded the Cedulas rating of all Spanish banks, including the Cedulas Hipotecarias rating of Banco Santander, which now stands at single A, just two notches above the bank's BBB+ senior rating.

Although the country's banks were able to obtain unlimited three-year funding through the LTRO, this reliance is playing havoc with the redemption calendar and creates another unwelcome challenge.

Moody's main problem lies with the fact increased issuance dilutes the protection covered bondholders have. "If the cover pool does not grow, but issuance increases, covered bonds' overcollateralisation decreases," it says.

An example is Caixabank, Spain's third largest banking group, which issued a record EUR11bn of mortgage bonds.

"This issuance resulted in a decline of more than one third of the overcollateralisation of its covered bondholders, which dropped the protection for each euro of bonds to EUR1.8 of mortgage loans from EUR2.25, based on year-end 2011 pool data.

Treasury officials at the country's banks are quick to point out that they are currently shrinking their balance sheets and are unlikely to issue new transactions once some of the bonds redeem.

"I don't think OC levels are going to be an issue," said a treasury official at one of country's banks. "What Moody's fails to take into account is that Spanish banks are deleveraging their loan books, which will make their funding needs to be reduced and so the issuer will be able to call the pledged Cedulas and recover the overcollateralisation."

Meanwhile Bernd Volk, head of covered bond analysis at Deutsche Bank suggests that the product has good protection. Using the example of AyT Cedulas, he said that as much as EUR354.4bn worth of residential mortgages backed EUR223.4bn of outstanding bonds.

However, syndicate officials expect ongoing volatility, collateral issues and uncertainty around the country's bank bailout to affect even the strongest issuers over the coming months.

"Weaker banks will continue to be locked out of the market and even the best credits are likely to have to wait until September when there is more certainty around the independent audit," said a banker. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand and Julian Baker)