TEL AVIV, March 31 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, said on Thursday its chief executive officer Zion Kenan has submitted his resignation and will step down in six months.

"Mr. Kenan said he decided to leave the bank after 38 years of work and over seven years as CEO and after the bank adopted a strategic plan for the coming years and made the organisational changes needed to bring about its success," Hapoalim said in a statement.

These changes include for the first time appointing a chief operating officer and a chief digital officer.

Kenan, 60, who said he wanted to explore new business challenges in Israel and abroad, leaves at a time of upheaval in Israel's banking industry. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is pushing for reforms that will split the banks from their credit card companies.

In addition, earlier this week Israel's parliament introduced one of the world's toughest curbs on bank executives' salaries. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)