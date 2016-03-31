TEL AVIV, March 31 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's biggest bank, said on Thursday its chief executive
officer Zion Kenan has submitted his resignation and will step
down in six months.
"Mr. Kenan said he decided to leave the bank after 38 years
of work and over seven years as CEO and after the bank adopted a
strategic plan for the coming years and made the organisational
changes needed to bring about its success," Hapoalim said in a
statement.
These changes include for the first time appointing a chief
operating officer and a chief digital officer.
Kenan, 60, who said he wanted to explore new business
challenges in Israel and abroad, leaves at a time of upheaval in
Israel's banking industry. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is
pushing for reforms that will split the banks from their credit
card companies.
In addition, earlier this week Israel's parliament
introduced one of the world's toughest curbs on bank executives'
salaries.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)