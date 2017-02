TEL AVIV May 24 The board of directors of Bank Hapoalim has chosen deputy chief executive Ari Pinto to be the bank's new CEO when Zion Kenan steps down, Israel's biggest lender said on Tuesday.

The appointment of Hapoalim veteran Pinto needs the approval of Israel's banking regulator. Hapoalim said it will announce the starting date for Pinto as CEO once regulatory approval is received. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)