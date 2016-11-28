BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
JERUSALEM Nov 28 Israel's Bank Hapoalim is in talks to shorten the term of its chairman, Yair Seroussi, it said on Monday.
The bank made the one-line announcement in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Susan Thomas)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year