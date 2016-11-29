JERUSALEM Nov 29 Israel's Bank Hapoalim
said on Tuesday that its chairman, Yair Seroussi, will
be stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was
reprimanded for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint
filed against a senior executive.
The Bank of Israel earlier this month criticised Hapoalim
for not reporting the harassment complaint, made by an employee,
to the banking regulator as required.
"The chairman announced his resignation due to the
environment and reports regarding recent events at the bank,"
Hapoalim said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
On Tuesday, Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said it was
in talks to shorten Seroussi's term, which began in January
2009.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)