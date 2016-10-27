(Clarifies that dividend was raised a year ago to 20 pct from
15 pct)
TEL AVIV Oct 27 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest bank, said on Thursday it received approval
from the banking regulator to raise its dividend payout to 30
percent of net profit in the coming quarter.
The payout was 15 percent and a year ago it won approval to
raise the dividend to 20 percent.
Hapoalim said it will seek approval next year to increase
its dividend to 50 percent of net profit.
From 2013-2016 Hapoalim paid a total of 1.768 billion
shekels ($460 million) in dividends, leading Israel's banking
sector in dividend payments.
Hapoalim Chief Executive Arik Pinto said the bank sees this
approval as "an expression of confidence in the financial
soundness of the bank".
($1 = 3.8419 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch)