Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday it would raise the amount of dividend it pays out to up to 40 percent of net profit from 30 percent after the country's banking regulator gave a green light to make the change.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said in a statement that the change would take effect in the first quarter of 2017, and that it hopes to be allowed to raise its dividend payout even further.
"As we stated in the past, we will act to increase the dividend rate to 50 percent of net profit, while constantly ensuring financial strength," said Chief Executive Arik Pinto.
The bank's fourth-quarter profit suffered a one-off hit from a U.S. tax probe, dropping to 138 million shekels ($38 million) from 586 million shekels a year earlier. Excluding one-time items net profit was 937 million shekels. ($1 = 3.6497 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------