TEL AVIV, March 6 Bank Hapoalim has
led a deal to provide over $200 million for the Ethiopian
government's sugar company to finance an irrigation project by
Netafim Ltd, Israel's biggest bank said on Sunday.
The project covers 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of sugar
cane. Israel's Netafim said this was its largest deal ever.
The finance will be provided as buyers' credit, guaranteed
by the government of Ethiopia, in tranches against milestones in
the project, and will be transferred directly to Netafim as
payment for exports. The government sugar company will repay the
credit in 9.5 years.
Netafim has 17 factories and 4,300 employees around the
world, supplying to over 110 countries.
Netafim said this was similar to projects that Netafim has
carried out in India, South Africa, Brazil and Peru.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)