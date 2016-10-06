UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
TEL AVIV Oct 6 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said on Thursday it would provision another $70 million in the third quarter regarding a U.S. investigation into tax evasion by the bank's U.S. clients.
This could have "a significant impact" on the bank's third quarter results, it said in a statement.
The $70 million would be in addition to the $50 million Hapoalim has already set aside for this matter, in which U.S. authorities are probing whether it helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.
The provision follows a meeting Hapoalim representatives had with member of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sept. 30 regarding a settlement between the two sides.
Hapoalim, which has denied the allegations, has handed over most of the information that was requested by the DOJ and New York State officials.
Its main domestic rival Leumi paid $400 million in fines in late 2014 to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Additional reporting by Steven Scheer)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott U.S. companies, Starbucks defended itself on Friday, saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.
(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet th