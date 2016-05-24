TEL AVIV May 24 The deputy chief executive at
Israel's biggest lender Bank Hapoalim will take over
as CEO when Zion Kenan steps down, as announced in March,
Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
The appointment of Hapoalim veteran Ari Pinto would come at
a testing time for Israeli banks as they face reforms that have
provoked a row between the finance ministry and the central bank
and raised fears about the stability of the financial system.
Pinto, who is also chief operating officer, has been with
Hapoalim since 1980 and was appointed to his current position in
February. He has served on the board of management since 2009
and was head of retail banking from 2013-2015.
Israeli financial news websites said the decision to appoint
Pinto was made by a search committee charged with finding a new
CEO. The appointment would need the approval of the banking
regulator.
A spokeswoman for Bank Hapoalim declined to comment.
Hapoalim announced in late March that Kenan would step down
in six months after 38 years at the bank and more than seven
years as CEO.
Kenan, 60, who said he wanted to explore new business
challenges in Israel and abroad, leaves at a time of upheaval in
Israel's banking industry.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is pushing for reforms that
will split banks from their credit card companies in a bid to
create more competition within the sector, but this has sparked
a row with the central bank.
In addition, Israel's parliament has introduced one of the
world's toughest curbs on bank executives' salaries.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by David Clarke)