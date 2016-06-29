BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
TEL AVIV, June 29 Arik Pinto will take over as the new chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim on Aug. 1, Israel's biggest bank said on Wednesday.
Hapoalim veteran Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan and will have to navigate the bank through sweeping bank reforms.
Pinto, who is also chief operating officer (COO), has been with Hapoalim since 1980.
Pinto announced several new senior appointments, including that of Erez Yosef to replace him as COO. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: