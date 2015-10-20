TEL AVIV Oct 20 Israel's Bank Hapoalim
said its Turkish subsidiary Bank Positif has agreed to
sell its bank in Kazakhstan to Eurasian Bank JSC for about $32
million.
Hapoalim, which owns nearly 70 percent of the Turkish bank,
said on Tuesday it expects to book a loss of 28 million shekels
($7.25 million) from the sale of Kazak-based JSC Bank Pozitiv,
which provides banking services to business and private
customers.
Israel's largest bank said its international strategy is now
focused on the United States and on international private
banking. A presence in Kazakhstan, which Hapoalim obtained when
it acquired the Turkish bank in 2007, is no longer significant
for the bank, it said.
"The regulatory environment in Kazakhstan has changed,
Kazakhstan's risk profile is high and Hapoalim's growth
potential there is limited," Hapoalim said in a statement.
The sale is subject to regulatory approvals.
($1 = 3.8621 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)