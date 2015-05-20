TEL AVIV May 19 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported higher quarterly profit due to an increase in financing profit and income from fees as well as lower expenses.

Hapoalim on Wednesday posted first-quarter net profit of 808 million shekels ($209 million), compared with 726 million a year earlier and above expectations of 731 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income rose to 2.17 billion shekels from 2.06 billion, while its provision for credit losses was 60 million shekels versus a recovery of 15 million a year earlier.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel 3 terms rose to 9.43 percent at the end of March from 9.29 percent at the end of 2014.

The bank's board approved a dividend of 162 million shekels for the quarter, representing 20 percent of net profit. ($1 = 3.8696 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)