TEL AVIV May 19 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit due
to a drop in income from capital market activity as well to a
one-time increase in tax expenses.
Hapoalim on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit
of 674 million shekels ($175 million), compared with 808 million
a year earlier and below expectations of 717.5 million shekels
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income edged up to 2.21 billion shekels from
2.17 billion, while its provision for credit losses was 46
million shekels versus 60 million a year earlier.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
in Basel III terms rose to 9.74 percent at the end of March from
9.63 percent at the end of 2015.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 135 million shekels
for the quarter, a distribution of 20 percent of net profit.
($1 = 3.8474 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)