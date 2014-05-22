TEL AVIV May 22 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported higher quarterly profit that
beat expectations on higher income from fees and a gain in its
provision for credit losses.
Hapoalim on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit of 753
million shekels ($215.6 million), compared with 621 million a
year earlier and above expectations of 638 million
shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income was little changed at 2.056 billion
shekels from 2.057 billion, while it had a gain in its provision
for credit losses of 15 million shekels compared with a charge
of 257 million.
Fees and other income increased to 1.299 billion shekels
from 1.287 billion.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
was 9.44 percent according to Basel III, up from 9.15 percent on
Jan. 1.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 106 million shekels
for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
($1 = 3.4928 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)