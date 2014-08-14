Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
JERUSALEM Aug 14 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing income and a gain in its provision for credit losses.
Hapoalim on Thursday said it earned 783 million shekels ($225 million) in the second quarter, up from 655 million a year earlier and above expectations of 705 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income rose to 2.32 billion shekels from 2.18 billion, while it had income in its provision for credit losses of 3 million shekels, compared with an expense of 301 million in the second quarter of 2013.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.53 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.15 percent on Jan. 1.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 119 million shekels for the second quarter, up from 106 million in the first quarter.
($1 = 3.4766 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.