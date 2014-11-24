TEL AVIV Nov 24 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by a slight increase in financing income and a sharply lower provision for credit losses.

Hapoalim on Monday said it earned 740 million shekels ($192 million) in the third quarter, up from 653 million a year earlier and above expectations of 726 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income edged up to 2.16 billion shekels from 2.12 billion, while its provision for credit losses fell to 80 million shekels from 375 million in the third quarter of 2013. Fees and other income increased 2 percent.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.39 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.15 percent on Jan. 1.

The bank's board approved a dividend of 117 million shekels for the third quarter, down slightly from 119 million in the second quarter.

