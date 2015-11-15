* Net profit 802 mln shekels vs 760 mln forecast
* Moves up results date after draft mistakenly emailed to
analysts
* Shares flat in broadly lower market
(Adds results details, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly net profit on higher financing and fees income and a
decline in expenses and in its provision for credit losses.
Hapoalim has been shifting its focus away from large
corporate clients and towards retail, small businesses and
middle market clients, which together account for 68 percent of
the bank's loan portfolio, compared with 58 percent in 2011.
Despite deflation and very low interest rates - the central
bank's key rate is at 0.1 percent - Hapoalim increased its net
financing income due to a rise in its loan book in these three
more profitable areas
Hapoalim on Sunday said it earned 802 million shekels ($206
million) in the third quarter, up from 718 million a year
earlier and above a forecast of 760 million according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank was due to announce its quarterly results on Nov.
19 but was forced to move up the announcement after it
accidentally sent a draft of the press release to analysts in an
email regarding its conference call.
Net financing income edged up to 2.179 billion shekels from
2.16 billion, while its provision for credit losses fell to 55
million shekels from 80 million in the third quarter of 2014.
Fees and other income increased 3.8 percent.
Operating expenses fell to 2.18 billion shekels from 2.25
billion a year earlier.
In March, Hapoalim said it would slash up to 700 jobs this
year and next after cutting more than 500 in the last two years.
Hapoalim shares were flat at 20.11 shekels at midday,
compared with a 2.2 percent drop in the blue chip Tel Aviv 25
index.
The bank's board approved a third-quarter dividend of 160
million shekels or 0.1208 shekel per share, representing 20
percent of net profit, the highest payout in Israel's banking
sector.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
was 9.5 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.3 percent
at the end of 2014.
($1 = 3.8860 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)