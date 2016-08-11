JERUSALEM Aug 11 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported higher quarterly profit,
boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa
Europe and a lower credit provision.
Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 1.12 billion shekels
($293 million) in the second quarter, up from 886 million a year
earlier. It posted a profit of 109 million shekels from the sale
of Visa Europe shares amid its acquisition by Visa Inc.
The bank also benefited from improved credit provisions. In
the second quarter of 2016, Hapoalim had an income of 128
million shekels from provisioning, compared with an expense of
213 million shekels in the year-ago quarter.
Hapoalim was forecast to make 843 million shekels in the
April-June period, according to a Reuters poll.
Net financing income rose to 2.59 billion shekels from 2.47
billion.
Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures
equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets,
rose to 10.2 percent in Basel III terms from 9.63 percent at the
end of 2015.
Hapoalim said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of 223
million shekels, or 0.168 shekel per share, to reflect 20
percent of net profit.
($1 = 3.8177 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)