JERUSALEM Aug 11 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe and a lower credit provision.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 1.12 billion shekels ($293 million) in the second quarter, up from 886 million a year earlier. It posted a profit of 109 million shekels from the sale of Visa Europe shares amid its acquisition by Visa Inc.

The bank also benefited from improved credit provisions. In the second quarter of 2016, Hapoalim had an income of 128 million shekels from provisioning, compared with an expense of 213 million shekels in the year-ago quarter.

Hapoalim was forecast to make 843 million shekels in the April-June period, according to a Reuters poll.

Net financing income rose to 2.59 billion shekels from 2.47 billion.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.2 percent in Basel III terms from 9.63 percent at the end of 2015.

Hapoalim said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of 223 million shekels, or 0.168 shekel per share, to reflect 20 percent of net profit.

($1 = 3.8177 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)