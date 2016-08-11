* Q2 net profit 1.12 bln shekels vs 843 mln forecast

* Profit boosted by one-time items

* To pay 223 mln shekel dividend, 20 pct of net profit

* Shares lagging its rival as U.S. tax investigation weighs (Adds details, analyst comment, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 11 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported higher quarterly profit thanks in part to one-off gains but a U.S. tax evasion investigation is clouding the bank's prospects.

The bank spent as much as 80 million shekels ($21 million) in the second quarter on legal fees related to its defence in a case in which U.S. authorities are probing whether it helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

Hapoalim, which has denied the allegations, has handed over most of the information that was requested by the U.S. Department of Justice and New York State officials and hopes to start a dialogue with those authorities soon in order to finalise the situation, it said.

It is optimistic the case could be closed by the end of the year. Its main domestic rival Leumi paid $400 million in fines in late 2014 to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes.

"We believe the main catalyst for (Hapoalim's) shares will be the settlement of the ongoing investigation," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner. "This would pave the way to a dividend payout increase from the current 20 percent to 50 percent."

Hapoalim will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 223 million shekels, or 0.168 shekel per share, to reflect 20 percent of net profit.

Its shares were up 1 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv on Thursday. So far in 2016, Hapoalim is up just 0.5 percent, compared with 5.3 percent for Leumi and 2.8 percent for the Tel Aviv banking index.

Hapoalim said it earned 1.12 billion shekels ($293 million) in the second quarter, up from 886 million a year earlier.

It posted a profit of 109 million shekels from the sale of Visa Europe shares amid its acquisition by Visa Inc and another 108 million from the sale of a loan portfolio.

The bank also benefited from improved credit provisions. In the second quarter of 2016, Hapoalim had an income of 128 million shekels from provisioning, compared with an expense of 213 million shekels in the year-ago quarter.

Hapoalim, whose non-performing loans fell to 1.5 percent, was forecast to make 843 million shekels in the April-June period, according to a Reuters poll.

"There were some one-time (items) but underlying performance continues to be solid," said Citi analyst Michael Klahr. ($1 = 3.8195 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips/Keith Weir)