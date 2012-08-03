* Investor shift could push up issuers' funding costs

* Banks' credit limits may be increased to avoid crunch

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Market participants have noted that bank treasuries, which have become a key investor base for some of Europe's most frequent SSA issuers, are starting to near credit limits. If these investors do not raise their self-imposed limits, another shift in the market is likely - either new investors or a new price.

Bank treasuries, which up until the financial crisis formed a relatively small part of SSA order books, have been playing an increasing role in deal distribution.

Now, it seems, there is a danger their role has become too great. A retreat would have to follow if banks' credit committees cannot increase their limits for certain borrowers, and other yield-driven institutional funds will demand more attractive spreads.

"The continued reliance on bank treasury orders shows that some issuers are currently lacking traction from the real money community, from fund managers to central banks," said one SSA syndicate official.

"It is hard to tell when, but at some point these bank treasury orders will disappear and we could see a material change in some issuers' cost of funding," he added.

Banks, incentivised by regulations on liquidity, have placed around 50% of total orders in recent deals for borrowers like the EIB and EFSF, which still offer attractive spreads in spite of their top credit ratings.

Observers have cited EIB's last two US dollar transactions, where around 50% of orders were placed by banks. Of these last two deals, said banks away from the issues, lead managers booked around USD2bn of orders.

The trend has also been evident in the European Financial Stability Facility's trades. When the EFSF brought its inaugural EUR5bn five-year in January 2011, a mere 11% was sold to banks. A EUR6bn five-year sold in July this year saw bank placement soar to 40%.

The spread differential between where the two bonds priced equates to some 44bp.

NO CRISIS, YET

But while issuers acknowledge the change, they are not overly worried.

"It is only in the last two or three years that this trend has emerged. It has gone from having no participation from bank liquidity books in this sector, as it was sub-Libor, to a situation where the participation of this investor class can go up to 50% of an order book," said Sandeep Dhawan, head of America, Asia, Pacific funding at the EIB.

"This is a major change but does not necessarily imply that if we returned to status quo ante it would create an existential crisis."

Statistics published by the EIB show that across all of its bonds in the first half of 2012 bank treasuries were sold 36% in comparison to fund managers/insurance/pensions (33%), central banks/official institutions (28%) and corporates/retail/others (4%).

Back in 2009, central bank demand scaled back to 17% but this was countered by larger orders from fund managers/insurance/pension funds, at 39%. Bank treasury orders in 2009 were at the same levels as those in the first half of 2012 (36%).

Furthermore, a SSA syndicate official added that credit limits on individual issuers are not externally regulated but self-imposed and, therefore, always open for revision.

Secondly, he added, EIB paper is generally short-dated and investors will free up additional credit limits when old bonds redeem.

However, the banker added, for an issuer like the EFSF, which has a longer average maturity, this could be more of an issue.

Richard Gustard, head of frequent borrower syndicate at JP Morgan, thinks that, based on past evidence, even that is unlikely.

Gustard points to the market in 2009, when in the aftermath of the Lehman collapse, and as EIB's statistics show, central bank investment in the SSA sector dropped off a cliff. In its place, US investors that had not been regular buyers in the European SSA space purchased in large size. By the end of 2009, the market had normalised somewhat and central banks returned to the sector.

"Just to remove the banks and imagine that there is no compensatory reaction from other investors or that spreads don't adjust is a pretty simplistic view," said Gustard

"Even if the regulatory-driven demand changed, the investor base would prove surprisingly resilient and different pockets of demand will emerge," he concluded. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand, Philip Wright)