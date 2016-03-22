BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million
ZURICH, March 22 Private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire Credit Suisse businesses in Monaco and Gibraltar.
It gave no financial terms for the purchases, which it said it expected to complete this year subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia