BRIEF-Google announces Google cloud search for G suite business,enterprise customers
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
TOKYO Dec 15 Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ, the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will keep its support for Olympus Corp unchanged, Japan banking lobby head Katsunori Nagayasu said on Thursday.
Nagayasu, who serves as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, is also president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank by assets.
MUFG, along with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is one of the main lenders to Olympus, which is embroiled in an accounting scandal. MUFG is also among the Olympus's top shareholders, with a 7.6 percent stake. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.
JERUSALEM, Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement.