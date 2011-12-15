TOKYO Dec 15 Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ, the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will keep its support for Olympus Corp unchanged, Japan banking lobby head Katsunori Nagayasu said on Thursday.

Nagayasu, who serves as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, is also president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank by assets.

MUFG, along with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is one of the main lenders to Olympus, which is embroiled in an accounting scandal. MUFG is also among the Olympus's top shareholders, with a 7.6 percent stake. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Michael Watson)