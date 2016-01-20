BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM Jan 20 Bank Leumi, Israel's second largest lender, said on Wednesday it has received precommitments from institutions for nearly 4.3 billion shekels ($1.08 billion) in bonds and deferred notes.
The deferred notes account for about 749 million shekels and will have an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent, and the series of bonds totaling about 3.5 billion shekels will have an interest rate of 0.59 percent and will be linked to the consumer price index, the bank said.
($1 = 3.9734 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.