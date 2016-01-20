JERUSALEM Jan 20 Bank Leumi, Israel's second largest lender, said on Wednesday it has received precommitments from institutions for nearly 4.3 billion shekels ($1.08 billion) in bonds and deferred notes.

The deferred notes account for about 749 million shekels and will have an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent, and the series of bonds totaling about 3.5 billion shekels will have an interest rate of 0.59 percent and will be linked to the consumer price index, the bank said.

($1 = 3.9734 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)