JERUSALEM Aug 27 Former senior executives at
Bank Leumi may have to return several years of bonuses
in the wake of the bank being subject to a huge fine from U.S.
tax authorities, Israel's banking watchdog said on Thursday.
The watchdog, part of the Bank of Israel, in a report
published on Thursday criticised Leumi, Israel's second-largest
lender, for negligence in its corporate governance between 2007
and 2011.
Leumi in December agreed to pay $400 million to settle two
separate investigations into whether it helped American clients,
largely in its Swiss unit, evade taxes.
The regulator said Leumi did not recognise and react in time
to the risks involved with its U.S. clients, especially
following a fine paid by Swiss bank UBS to U.S.
authorities.
Leumi rejected the report, saying the banking system as a
whole had misunderstood the severity of the issues and that even
lawyers it had hired did not understand fully understand the
risks.
But the regulator demanded Leumi set up an independent
committee to examine the conduct of its board and senior
officers from 2008-2010.
It also said Leumi must "outline a recalculation of the
bonus money paid to officers on the basis of its (the
committee's) findings," referring mainly to the chairman, chief
executive and head of its international private banking
division.
It did not name the individuals concerned but the CEO at the
time was Galia Maor, the chairman was Eitan Raff and Zvi
Itskovich was private banking head.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)