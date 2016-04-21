TEL AVIV, April 21 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-biggest bank, said Deputy Chief Executive Daniel Tsiddon had resigned due to a new law that caps executive pay.

Israel last month introduced one of the world's toughest curbs on bank executives' salaries to try to narrow a big gap between bosses' and workers' pay.

"My decision to resign is a result of the way this executive pay law was legislated," Tsiddon said in a statement on Thursday. "This law ... sends a message, that is terrible in my eyes, that the financial system is an enemy of the public."

Tsiddon, 60, has been with Leumi for 12 years.

Under the new law, which also applies to insurance companies, total compensation will be capped at 2.5 million shekels ($663,130) a year, or no more than 44 times the salary of the lowest worker at the company. Anything above the ceiling will be subject to higher taxes.

Senior bankers' compensation has risen to as much as 8 million shekels a year, compared with Israel's average wage of 115,000 shekels.

Last month, Zion Kenan, the CEO of Hapoalim - Israel's largest bank - submitted his resignation.

($1 = 3.7700 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan Thomas)