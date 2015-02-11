JERUSALEM Feb 11 Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, sold a 5 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for about 500 million shekels ($129 million), market sources said on Wednesday.

Leumi declined to comment.

Prior to the transaction Leumi owned 18 percent of Israel Corp. Under a new competition law, Leumi will not be allowed to hold more than 10 percent of Israel Corp by 2020.

Sources said Leumi sold the shares to financial institutions at a 5 percent discount.

