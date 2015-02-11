JERUSALEM Feb 11 Leumi, Israel's
second-largest bank, sold a 5 percent stake in conglomerate
Israel Corp for about 500 million shekels ($129
million), market sources said on Wednesday.
Leumi declined to comment.
Prior to the transaction Leumi owned 18 percent of Israel
Corp. Under a new competition law, Leumi will not be allowed to
hold more than 10 percent of Israel Corp by 2020.
Sources said Leumi sold the shares to financial institutions
at a 5 percent discount.
($1 = 3.8631 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)