JERUSALEM Oct 26 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest bank, said on Monday its wholly-owned UK unit was
in preliminary talks on a possible sale of its holdings in Bank
Leumi Jersey.
Leumi, which did not name the potential buyer, also said
there have been initial negotiations to sell Leumi Overseas
Trust Corp, a unit of Bank Leumi Jersey.
It said the talks were part of the bank's strategy to reduce
its private banking activities outside of Israel.
Given the talks are preliminary, it cannot be assumed they
will result in a deal nor can a possible purchase price be
anticipated, Leumi said, adding that its Jersey units have
little material impact on its financial results.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)