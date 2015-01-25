JERUSALEM Jan 25 Shareholders in Israel's Bank
Leumi are seeking to file a class action lawsuit worth
about 475 million shekels ($119 million) against the bank over
its handling of a U.S. probe into alleged tax evasion, Bank
Leumi said on Sunday.
Leumi, Israel's second largest lender, said the lawsuit
argues that the bank hurt its stock price when it announced in
March 2012 that it was setting aside money for a possible
settlement with the U.S. authorities over tax evasion.
Leumi shares lost about 29 percent in the five months
following the announcement, hitting a low of 8.44 shekels in
August 2012, although they have since rebounded. The stock was
down 1.3 percent in midday trade in Tel Aviv at 13.13 shekels.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi said
the suit alleges that "the conduct of the bank and the directors
on matters regarding the investigation of U.S. authorities
caused damage to the bank's shareholders."
The petitioner estimates the class action to be worth about
475 million shekels, Leumi said.
A Tel Aviv district court must approve whether it will allow
the class action suit to proceed.
A Leumi spokesman said the bank was obligated to issue the
statement under the rules of the bourse and declined to make any
further comment.
Leumi last month agreed to pay $400 million to the U.S.
Department of Justice and New York state to settle two separate
investigations into whether the bank helped its U.S. clients
evade taxes through its Swiss offices.
($1 = 4.0038 shekels)
