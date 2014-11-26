Nov 26 Bank Leumi Le Israel BM is
close to a $400 million settlement with U.S. authorities
following a probe into whether it helped Americans evade taxes,
Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the
matter.
Israel's second-largest lender would pay about $270 million
to the Justice Department and $130 million to New York's
Department of Financial Services (DFS), the report said. (bloom.bg/1ATMBh2)
A Leumi spokesman in Tel Aviv denied that $400 million
reflected the total sum of the settlement with U.S. authorities
and said the settlement process was still underway.
The settlement amount has fallen in recent weeks as DFS
chief Benjamin Lawsky dropped his request to $130 million from
$300 million after it became clear that most of the conduct at
issue took place in Los Angeles, where he does not have
jurisdiction, Bloomberg said.
Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months
and had said earlier that it was close to a deal to pay 950
million shekels ($245.35 million) to the Justice Department, an
amount the bank set aside.
It provisioned another 476 million shekels in the third
quarter.
The spokesman told Reuters that the bank had set aside about
1.5 billion shekels in total, including 200 million shekels for
related expenses.
U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks
to evade taxes have been focused largely on banks in
Switzerland, but banks in other countries, including Israeli
banks through their Swiss units, are also under scrutiny.
The probe at Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after
Swiss bank UBS AG was fined $780 million and also had
to hand over client data to the United States. In May, Credit
Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in
penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.
($1 = 3.8720 shekels)
