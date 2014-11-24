JERUSALEM Nov 24 Bank Leumi, Israel's second largest lender, reported a higher than expected rise in quarterly profit due to a large capital gain, while the bank continued to provision to settle a U.S. tax investigation.

Leumi said on Monday it earned 677 million shekels ($175.5 million) in the third quarter, compared with 555 million a year ago and a forecast of 649 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its bottom line included a profit of 331 million shekels from Israel Corp, a conglomerate in which the bank owns 18 percent that posted a gain from a debt settlement at its shipping unit Zim and from the sale of a unit.

Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months and had said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels to the U.S. Justice Department - an amount the bank had already set aside.

But in October it said the total penalty could be higher since New York State's financial regulator is also seeking a settlement.

Leumi set aside another 476 million shekels in the July-September period.

In the third quarter, Leumi's net interest income fell 2.4 percent to 1.899 billion shekels, while expenses in respect to credit losses was 56 million shekels.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.44 percent from 9.43 percent at the end of 2013.

(1 US dollar = 3.8581 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)