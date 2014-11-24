JERUSALEM Nov 24 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second largest lender, reported a higher than expected rise in
quarterly profit due to a large capital gain, while the bank
continued to provision to settle a U.S. tax investigation.
Leumi said on Monday it earned 677 million shekels ($175.5
million) in the third quarter, compared with 555 million a year
ago and a forecast of 649 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Its bottom line included a profit of 331 million shekels
from Israel Corp, a conglomerate in which the bank
owns 18 percent that posted a gain from a debt settlement at its
shipping unit Zim and from the sale of a unit.
Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months
and had said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels
to the U.S. Justice Department - an amount the bank had already
set aside.
But in October it said the total penalty could be higher
since New York State's financial regulator is also seeking a
settlement.
Leumi set aside another 476 million shekels in the
July-September period.
In the third quarter, Leumi's net interest income fell 2.4
percent to 1.899 billion shekels, while expenses in respect to
credit losses was 56 million shekels.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.44
percent from 9.43 percent at the end of 2013.
(1 US dollar = 3.8581 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)